TIMELINE: Here's how hot the Bay Area will get in 1st heat wave of the year

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our first heat wave of the year begins Tuesday and lasts through Thursday afternoon.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning will begin Tuesday morning.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures ahead of Bay Area heat wave

Tuesday afternoon heat risk will be MODERATE to MAJOR.

Inland highs are expected to hit or surpass 100 degrees.

Around the Bay shoreline, we will see 80s and 90s.

Records highs are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first heat wave of the year is always tough on our bodies since we are not used to this type of warmth.

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.