Bay Area businesses sending love, support by donating proceeds to help SoCal wildfire victims

"I know it takes a lot of help from within and without to help a community recover."

A number of Bay Area businesses are holding fundraisers and pop-up events to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

A number of Bay Area businesses are holding fundraisers and pop-up events to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

A number of Bay Area businesses are holding fundraisers and pop-up events to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

A number of Bay Area businesses are holding fundraisers and pop-up events to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A number of Bay Area businesses are holding fundraisers and pop-up events to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

At Banter Wine in El Cerrito, the vino is flowing for a good cause.

Every glass poured, every small bite served, every customer that shows up helps make a difference. 5 percent of all sales at the wine bar goes to World Central Kitchen to help the fire victims in Los Angeles.

"We felt really compelled to join in whatever way we could," said owner Claire Sullivan.

She says the devastating fires hit home. Sullivan's husband lost his family home during the Tubbs Fire in Santa rosa.

"My partner's house--his parents' house-- burnt down in the 2017 fire. And after seeing how widespread these fires down south have been, we felt motivated in the small way that we can to contribute."

CALIFORNIA FIRES: Ways to help those affected by multiple, growing wildfires

MORE: 2017 North Bay Tubbs Fire survivors share challenges SoCal survivors may face to rebuild

At Octavia Restaurant in San Francisco, a long line wrapped around the building Saturday morning.

"It was incredible, really," said Chef Jack Irving.

In return for a donation, customers got a pastry.

"We had a potato galette. We had monkey bread that was like cheese. We had a lemon tart," said Irving. "We had about 700 pastries going into the day and we sold out in an hour and a half...I think that really shows the power of community."

MORE: 'Medicine for the heart': North Bay donation drive for LA fire victims gets big response

Robert Wright is the owner of Octavia Restaurant.

He says a large part of the proceeds will go to help fire victims in Los Angeles.

"I'm from Santa Rosa and I remember the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Basically, leveled that entire town so. I know it takes a lot of help from within and without to help a community recover," said Robert Wright, owner of Octavia Restaurant.

MORE: FireAid benefit concert for those affected by LA fires: Everything to know

Epic restaurant along San Francisco's embarcadero is donating proceeds from the sales of every steak through the end of the month.

Scoma's Restaurant is holding a fundraiser this coming Thursday.

It's a family-style crab dinner feed.

And at Black Jet Bakery in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood. Proceeds from the special coconut "I Love L.A." cake will go to restaurants care to support food and beverage workers affected by the wildfires.

MORE: Oakland nonprofit heads to LA with donated pet goods, shovels for cleanup efforts

Bay Area bars, restaurants, bakeries are hoping to help make a difference. It's Northern California sending love and support to Southern California.

"I think every little bit helps. I think we should all should chip in," said Michael Tarelka, an Alameda resident.