Shocking video: Driver fleeing police barrels through crowded area at SJ's Christmas in the Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Shocking video shows a car barreling through a crowded area at San Jose's Christmas in the Park on Sunday.

Video shot by Alex Sanchez shows festivalgoers confused, then scared as the car drove through.

You can hear witnesses yell, "out of the way."

This happened at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

San Jose police told ABC7 on Monday, officers were conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at a nearby hotel.

When officers exited the vehicle, the driver fled the scene before driving in the wrong direction on Market Street, ultimately cutting through the Christmas in the Park event, SJPD said.

Officers did not go after the driver to avoid potential danger and threat to public safety.

SJPD is investigating. No injuries were reported.