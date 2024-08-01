Most of Bay Area experienced hottest July of our lifetime, records show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many of us, last month was the hottest July we have lived through on record.

Most of us in the Bay Area, over the last 31 days, just experienced the hottest July of our lifetime.

There's one lone exception: San Francisco, thanks to the persistent fog over the past couple of weeks, only experienced its 16th warmest July.

But essentially for most of the Bay Area, it was a hot one. And this just continues the trend of a warming climate across the entire globe.

Last week on July 22, it was the Earth's hottest day on record. And those records go back more than 150 years. That is coming from NASA. June of this year was the hottest June on record, and that continues a 13 month trend of just hottest months on record.

This is a long term trend pretty much driven by human activity, primarily the emission of greenhouse gases. So, when we get the final numbers on July across the globe over the next several days, we'll likely find that July across the Earth was its hottest on record.