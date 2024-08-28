At least 1 home burned in South San Jose vegetation fire, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews battled a fire in South San Jose Wednesday, where at least one home has burned, San Jose Fire Department said.

SJFD said received multiple calls for a vegetation fire just east of Highway 101 that was threatening structures.

SJFD said crews limited damage to one residential structure and two sheds on other properties.

SKY7 captured the aftermath as crews dowsed flames of a house on Fontanelle Drive.

No injuries were reported but authorities say three adults and two children were displaced.

Approximately three acres burned, according to SJFD.

