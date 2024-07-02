  • Watch Now

Crews battle 25-acre brush fire near Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CAL FIRE says

KGO logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Crews battle 25-acre brush fire near Travis Air Force Base: CAL FIRE
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews battle a 25-acre brush fire near Travis Air Force Base in Solano County on Tuesday, CAL FIRE said.

The wildfire dubbed the Denverton Fire started at Creed Road and Denverton Road and is 0% contained.

MORE: Toll Fire burning near Calistoga: Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings, CAL FIRE says

The CHP says Westbound Highway 12 at Denverton and Eastbound Highway12 at Scally Lane are closed due to smoke in the area.

Officials are advising people to stay out of the area.

