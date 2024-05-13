New 'Princess and the Frog' ride opening date announced for Walt Disney World Resort

In 2020, Disney announced Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World would be re-themed to reflect the story of "The Princess and the Frog."

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a brand new attraction based off of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" movie will be opening at Walt Disney World Resort on June 28. The announcement was made on the Sunday, May 12, episode of "American Idol" after Jenifer Lewis, who voices Mama Odie in the original movie, sang a rendition of "Dig A Little Deeper," from the original "The Princess and the Frog" soundtrack.

"You'll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome," read a Disney Parks Blog post describing the brand-new attraction. "Along the way, you will see some familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana's story," the post continued.

Music from the bayou will also play a significant role in the new ride which features a fun twist, according to the post.

"Tiana's Bayou Adventure will also feature original music and some familiar tunes from the beloved movie, and so much more... including an incredibly thrilling 50-foot drop!" read the post.

The post also noted that Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park in California will also be ready to welcome visitors later this year.

The post from Disney shared details from the celebration of the announcement of Tiana's Bayou Adventure in the Crescent City. Grammy-award-winning artist PJ Morton, who helped produce the music on the soundtrack played to visitors of the attraction, joined members of the legendary New Orleans culinary Chase family, "The Princess and the Frog's" Princess Tiana and Louis to celebrate the nod to New Orleans. New Orleans' St. Augustine High School Marching Band also joined the celebration.

Previously, the attraction was named Splash Mountain and featured characters from "The Song of the South," a controversial film from 1946 that was criticized for racist and offensive depictions of Black people and misrepresenting the culture of the South in the 1800s.

In 2021, a first look at the ride arrived detailing the story that the new revamped ride will tell. "As seen in this latest rendering of the attraction, the story will take place after the final kiss as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure -- her first-ever Mardi Gras performance -- during which some original yet familiar music will bring guests into the story," read a Disney Parks Blog at the time.

Disney's team of Imagineers traveled to New Orleans and Louisiana frequently to research and gather information to make the ride reflective of the famed city and region.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station