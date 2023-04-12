Disneyland announces Splash Mountain closing date, reveals new Tiana's Bayou Adventure details

Disneyland is adding Tiana's Bayou Adventure to the park in place of Splash Mountain by 2024.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park will be closed starting May 31, 2023, Disney Parks announced Wednesday.

General views of Splash Mountain at Disneyland, slated for closure in 2023 and re-theming as 'Tiana's Bayou Adventure' on Jan. 28, 2023, in Anaheim, California. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The attraction, first opened as a log-flume ride in the late 1980s, will cease operations to begin the next phase of development for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening at both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain is closing and is expected to reopen in 2024 as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, according to Disney Parks Blog.

The new attraction, inspired by the 2009 animated Disney film "The Princess and the Frog," "builds on the story of Princess Tiana, a character whose pride and perseverance reminds us of a universal truth: within us lies the potential to make our dreams come true," according to Disney Parks.

MORE: Disney unveils Tiana's Bayou Adventure at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans

The company also announced new details about Tiana's Bayou Adventure: Mama Odie, voiced by legendary actress Jenifer Lewis, will be joining the ride.

"Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic. The two-hundred-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother, with her eccentric belongings and 'seeing eye snake,' Juju, is comically eccentric, yet wise and all-knowing, throughout the adventure," according to Disney Parks.

Princess Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) and Prince Naveen (voiced by Bruno Campos) will lead as hosts for Tiana's Bayou Adventure. It follows Tiana amid the success of Tiana's Palace, a restaurant she had dreamed of owning.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.