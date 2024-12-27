East Bay charity nonprofit to continue helping community beyond holidays thanks to growing support

Lamorinda Care Collective is growing into what could be a year-round effort after originally being started for the holidays.

Lamorinda Care Collective is growing into what could be a year-round effort after originally being started for the holidays.

Lamorinda Care Collective is growing into what could be a year-round effort after originally being started for the holidays.

Lamorinda Care Collective is growing into what could be a year-round effort after originally being started for the holidays.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- What started as a collective in the East Bay to gather toys, clothing and home goods for those in need during Christmas, is growing into what could be a year-round effort.

Maya Enista Smith has spent her life working in the nonprofit space.

One of her family's favorite holiday traditions was the Do Gooder Garage, where she'd invite her friends to make year-end donations and meet her favorite local organizations.

"But this year felt a little different," said Enista Smith.

Wanting to grow beyond the garage, Enista Smith set out to find an empty space that could hold an even bigger dream.

MORE: ReStore Oakland hosts 'Free Furniture Friday' with thousands of donated goods up for grabs

"And I think I honestly expected by the end of the day to have people be like, 'Yeah, here you go, Maya,' and I was surprised that I was met with much more resistance than I expected," she said.

That is until she met Marissa Smith, a local realtor with Enkasa Homes.

"She had such an amazing story. I just looked at her and said, 'Some way, somehow, we're gonna make this a "yes," no matter what,'" Smith said.

With Maya Enista Smith's will, Marissa Smith found a way: an unused space in Lafayette owned by Diamond Construction builders.

The Smiths met just before Thanksgiving and by Dec. 7, the store was open.

MORE: Bay Area food bank concerned about drop in donations as food insecurity grows

"So it was one of the quickest, most urgent labors of love that we've ever put together," said Enista Smith.

Families and those in need were welcomed in every language. Their, often brand new, items were gift-wrapped.

"I invited the community in Lamorinda to give, and I was blown away by the response," said Enista Smith. "It's been the best thing I've ever done in my life."

So much so, she's decided to keep it going.

"The needs that we helped families meet don't go away. If anything, they get exacerbated," said Enista Smith.

MORE: Longtime San Jose soup kitchen looking for new location to serve community

The Lamorinda Care Collective will be operating out of a space on Oak Hill Road for as long as it can.

"She is truly an angel. I just feel so lucky that I even got to meet her," Smith said.

They are highlighting the opportunity for people around the Bay Area to utilize other empty spaces to service the community.

"There's nothing special about me. There's nothing special about Lafayette. Anybody, everywhere can do it," said Enista Smith.