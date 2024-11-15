Embattled San Mateo County sheriff shows no signs of resigning. What's next?

Despite mounting calls for her resignation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus remains defiant, showing no signs of conceding.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Community organizer Jim Lawrence was thrilled when Christina Corpus was elected as the next sheriff of San Mateo County, hoping she'd bring in a new era of transparency and accountability to the office as promised.

Now, he's one of many calling for her to step down amid a slew of misconduct allegations.

When Corpus ran for office two years ago, her campaign focused on restoring trust in a department riddled with impropriety. Her campaign posters read, "A SHERIFF WE CAN TRUST."

Her predecessor, Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, faced accusations of abusing his power by prioritizing campaign donors when issuing concealed-carry gun permits, among other scandals that plagued his tenure.

It's why supporters like Lawrence are disappointed by findings in a 400-page report released Tuesday, that accuses Corpus of abuse of power, creating a culture of intimidation and retaliation, and more.

"We felt at the time that she was the best candidate," he said. "Diligence, respect, honor, honor with yourself. Where did all that go?"

Instead of bringing reforms to the department she criticized, Corpus is now accused of fostering the same type of hostile work environment. Despite mounting calls for her resignation, Corpus remains defiant, showing no signs of conceding.

During a Wednesday meeting, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Corpus, vowing to take further action if the sheriff did not resign herself.

Corpus, who made a surprise entrance and dramatic exit from the Wednesday meeting, vehemently denied the allegations after brief remarks defending herself and slamming the investigation.

"This inquiry was politically motivated and one-sided. It was filled with lies," she said during the meeting.

The sheriff stunned supervisors when she announced she would be appointing her chief of staff -- who she is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with -- to assistant sheriff. After that, the board passed a resolution to look into the legality of this action. Supervisors also asked Victor Aenlle, now-assistant sheriff, to resign.

Inside the allegations against Sheriff Corpus

"Lies, secrecy, intimidation, retaliation, conflicts of interest, and abuses of authority are the hallmarks of the Corpus administration," the report reads. "Sheriff Corpus should step down and Victor Aenlle's employment with the Sheriff's Office should be terminated immediately. Nothing short of new leadership can save this organization that is in turmoil, and its personnel demoralized."

It also alleges the sheriff used racist and homophobic language.

The investigation was prompted by complaints from sheriff's office staff. It was independently conducted by retired Santa Clara Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell.

In Cordell's timeline, office issues started after Corpus and Aenlle took an October 2022 trip together to Hawaii. Aenlle is a longtime real estate agent who worked on her campaign and continued to work as a consultant in her early days of office. According to the report, county officials terminated his contract after discovering the Hawaii trip, but Corpus rehired him months later as a fulltime contractor earning nearly $100 an hour. Later, the sheriff further promoted Aenlle to work as her chief of staff, raking in $246,000 annually.

Supervisor who worked to get Corpus elected, now leading calls for her resignation

Supervisor Noelia Corzo -- who campaigned to help get Corpus elected -- said although the board does not have the power to remove her as an elected official, there are other actions it could take if approved by voters.

"In Los Angeles County a couple of years ago, they faced a similar situation and they were able to bring an amendment to their county charter -- on the ballot to the voters -- to be given that power in very specific instances," Corzo said. "We are looking at that as a recent model of how to lead our community out of this difficult situation."

Corzo said she is extremely disappointed in Corpus, who denies all wrongdoing.

"We cannot trust this sheriff anymore," the supervisor said. "I too, am Latina, and know what it's like to come into a new system, but it matters how we do that work. It matters that we are ethical. It hurts me deeply."

Additionally, the public could get a recall for Corpus on the ballot if a petition gains at least 50,000 signatures. Lawrence, who is the chair of Fixin' San Mateo County -- a grassroots group dedicated to improving community-law enforcement relations -- said they would work to recall Corpus if that is the last resort.

"Safety, security, feeling that San Mateo County 'we're all in this together' -- that took a hit," he said. "Step aside and allow the community to heal."

ABC7 News reached out to the sheriff's office on Thursday to see if Corpus wanted to give further comment, but did not hear back.

Aside from possibly losing her job, Corpus could face charges. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said his office received the report from the board Wednesday morning and will take next steps as they do in any other investigations.

Read the full investigation report below or click here.