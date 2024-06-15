Financial elder abuse: Authorities educate SF Chinatown seniors to prevent loss

City, state and federal leaders came to San Francisco Chinatown to make sure elders understand the extent and impact of abuse.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A warning from law enforcement about a growing problem that's hurting our seniors. June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

City, state and federal leaders came to San Francisco Chinatown to make sure elders understand the extent and impact of this abuse - especially financial abuse.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says fraudulent schemes targeting seniors are a big deal.

"Older adults lose nearly $3 billion to financial fraud and schemes every year," said Bonta. "The scams are realistic, they're compelling, they're persuasive."

Authorities want everyone to be aware of scams, fraud, and financial elder abuse.

"The scams vary from call center scams, romance scams, grandparent scams. AI is used being used to simulate loved ones in danger and in jeopardy who need money now and you need to send it," said Bonta.

Community leaders say scammers prey on elders in ethnic communities, such as San Francisco's Chinatown, by leveraging culture and language to gain trust.

One common scam is the blessing scam.

"Two Cantonese middle age will approach a Chinese Cantonese speaking older female. Once they approach the elderly walking by herself, they started to talk to them. They need blessing because they don't look to well," said Anni Chung with Self-Help for the Elderly.

Attorney Janry Mak represents the victims of a $39 million Ponzi scheme that targeted residents of Chinatown.

"It targeted a monolingual Chinese community," said Mak. "In this case, it was someone they knew and trusted for over 30 years.

Camilla Ha says scammers have tried to contact her, asking for her address or social security number.

"I always hang up. I don't want to say anything," said Ha.

Authorities say it's important to report these scams and fraudulent crimes so that law enforcement can follow up and so that it doesn't happen again to anyone else.

"We know these crimes are under-reported," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "If we don't have them reported, then we can't catch the people who are doing this."

Besides contacting police, crimes against elders should be reported to adult protective services.

Suspected cases of elder abuse also can be reported at the state level to the Attorney General's office.