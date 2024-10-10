US Marines volunteer with San Francisco Marin Food Bank for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Fleet Week is in full swing right now.

On Thursday, there was a busy day of events planned, including a sneak peek of the Blue Angels air show.

Before that, Marines volunteered their time with the San Francisco Marin Food Bank.

Fresh off a deployment over the past several months, Lance Cpl. Jordan Bharucha made his way up from Camp Pendleton to San Francisco for Fleet Week.

"We traveled around Asia, worked with our foreign partners, doing a lot of training with them," said Bharucha, a Marine Corps combat engineer. "So coming back here, it's nice to be back home in the United States."

But this Marine Corps engineer didn't waste any time getting back to serving his country.

On Thursday, he's rolling up his sleeves to help pass out food at the San Francisco Marin Food Bank in North Beach.

"As a Marine, our job is to really help out the people of the United States, not just the world as well, and it's nice to give back to the communities that we swore an oath to," he said.

Michael McAlpin, a spokesperson for the food bank, says this is one of many weekly pop-ups it does across the area.

But the help of unloading, sorting, and serving this food can be hard to come by.

"Right before the holidays and right after the holidays, sometimes volunteerism can be a little slow," McAlpin said.

Impressed by the extra hands here to help, he says, events like these help people get to know service members better.

"Putting a face with the individuals who are here helping, and I think when you see the military out here, it just reminds us that there are people who are serving our country, but they're also here to serve us too, and I think that's inspiring, and we just appreciate that," he said.

San Francisco Fleet Week public ship tours start at Pier 27 on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The U.S.S. Somerset and U.S.C.G.C. Bertholf are welcoming guests.

Around 2 p.m., people will get a sneak peek of the famous Blue Angels.

They'll be doing survey flights over the bay ahead of the air show, which starts on Friday.