Meet some of the Bay Area service members returning home for San Francisco Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday, October 7 marks the start of San Francisco Fleet Week.

Service members are in the city ready to highlight some of the hard work they do. They're also ready to experience all San Francisco has to offer, but for a handful of them, this week marks a special homecoming.

"It's definitely a privilege to be here," Lt. Kimberly Main of the U.S. Navy said. She grew up 20 miles away in Lafayette.

Throughout the week, you'll see ships like the U.S.S. Tripoli in San Francisco to help showcase the contributions of men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

"This is an opportunity for us to open our arms to the civilian side and say hey this is who we are, this is what we do, we love our country and we're trying to give you a little glimpse into our everyday life," Main said. "It adds a personal side to the military that I think helps the public feel more connected to us."

Fresh off her promotion ceremony to Lieutenant on Saturday, Lt. Kimberly Main says for her, this is a bit of a homecoming.

"It's an honor and a privilege and I'm excited to embark in the city and experience it as a service member for the first time," she said.

She's not the only one.

Cpl. Jon Goddy Bojorquez grew up in Brentwood before joining the Marine Corps.

"When I came into the Marine Corps, I was extremely out of shape, I was 200 pounds, and now I'm in probably one of the best physical fitness of my life," Bojorquez said.

Lt. Kellie Kolnes here with the U.S. Navy, wouldn't be here without her roots in Danville.

"It's just very special to interact with other San Franciscans and other Bay Area natives so I'm happy to be home!" Lt. Kolnes said.

Even with the Blue Angels taking flight this weekend, she says she's most looking forward to hosting people on board for ship tours.

"This is a great opportunity for people who have never been on a ship to come aboard, see what we do and learn more about our capabilities, we have some air assets from the Marines here as well as some sailors that love to talk about what they do," she said.

Ship tours open up to the public on Wednesday.

The Blue Angels will fly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

