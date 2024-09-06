Bay Area teen wins USA Mullet Championship with his 'West Coast wave' hairdo

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area teen can now call himself "Mullet Champ."

That's Mason Padilla from Fremont.

He won the teen contest in the 2024 USA Mullet Championship, which celebrates the best mullets across the country.

Mason has been growing out his hair for four years.

He plans to donate his mullet -- which he calls the "West Coast wave" -- to Wigs for Kids at some point in the future.

Mason won a championship belt, a GoPro camera, and a $1,000 cash prize.