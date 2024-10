North Bay 2-car accident leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in 1st rain of season, police say

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person died and six other people were injured in the two-car crash in Geyserville on Saturday, police said.

The deadly crash happened on Highway 101 just after noon.

Police say this was the first rain of the season and that rain-slicked roads may have contributed to the crash.

They're telling drivers to slow down.