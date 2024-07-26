Gov. Newsom says he missed calls from Biden, Harris moments after president dropped out of election

Governor Gavin Newsom said he missed calls from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when the president announced he was dropping out the 2024 race.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he missed calls from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when the president announced he was dropping out the 2024 race.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he missed calls from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when the president announced he was dropping out the 2024 race.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he missed calls from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when the president announced he was dropping out the 2024 race.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom remains a strong supporter of both Pres. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

He said on his new podcast "Politickin" that he was in the gym when Biden announced he was dropping out.

"I get all these text messages from the White House saying, 'The president is trying to get in touch with you,' but I didn't even see them," Newsom said.

MORE: Bay Area, state officials react to Pres. Biden not seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race

Newsom posted a video snippet on X, announcing the podcast with Marshawn Lynch and his agent.

The governor says he missed calls from both Biden and Harris in the moments after Biden's announcement.

Lynch asked Newsom why he isn't running for president and Newsom never answered.