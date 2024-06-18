Mayor London Breed was there for the official unveiling

Here's a look inside SFO's new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 as it officially opens to travelers

San Francisco International Airport is celebrating the opening of the fully completed Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco International Airport is celebrating the opening of the fully completed Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

It honors the legacy of the late San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay rights leader and the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

Mayor London Breed was there for the official unveiling.

"Wow, this is really nice. I love it. It looks beautiful. It looks vibrant and it looks clean. And it's also green," the mayor said.

This is an image of Mayor London Breed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of San Francisco International Airport's new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 on Monday, June 17, 2024.

"We want people to arrive and be proud of San Francisco. And be proud of SFO and this experience," said Ivar Satero, SFO's airport director.

The first phase of the $2.5 billion terminal opened in July 2019.

There was one small temporary snag: an escalator stopped working.

The new terminal includes nine departure gates, concessions, security check point and a new museum gallery.