Humpback whale spotted swimming around Half Moon Bay harbor likely took a wrong turn, officials say

The Marine Mammal Center says a humpback whale spotted swimming around Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay likely took a wrong turn.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A humpback whale has been spotted swimming around Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay.

According to Marine Mammal Center officials, the young whale is not stuck but mostly likely took a wrong turn and ended up in the harbor. They say it appears to be healthy and fine.

Center officials are keeping a close eye on it to ensure it doesn't get stuck and they hope it swims back out to open waters by Friday or Saturday morning.

If you see the whale, the Marine Mammal Center says to give it space and view it from the shore rather than out on the water in a boat which will further stress the whale.