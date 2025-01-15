Immigration raids in Central Valley create fear among Half Moon Bay farmworkers

The city's agricultural industry relies on its more than 2,500 workers to generates over $100 million a year

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- An unexpected three-day border patrol operation in the Central Valley is amplifying fear in the San Mateo County coast.

"I'm a little worried with what is happening with immigration," said a farmworker.

This farmworker who did not want to be identified, said everyone at the farm he works at is on edge.

Last week, Border Patrol agents showed up in unmarked vehicles and arrested 78 undocumented immigrants in Fresno and Kern counties. Agents said their mission was targeted at criminals, but nonprofits are concerned this may be an excuse and the same could happen here.

"Over the weekend, I heard information about one of our local restaurants that didn't open for business. Some people moved out of the area, and you can see. We were at the store and there was no one around there is a lot of concern," said Joaquin Jimenez, regional director for JobTrain Coastside.

Joaquin Jimenez, a former Mayor of Half Moon Bay, distributed hundreds of these red cards listing out all the rights undocumented immigrants should know in case an immigration agent confronts them.

According to county records, there are over 2,500 farmworkers in San Mateo County.

The agricultural industry generates over $100 million a year to this area - a number that could be highly impacted if immigration raids happen in San Mateo County.

"They have work permits but that doesn't prevent ICE from detaining them," said Jimenez.

In Pescadero, nonprofit Puente is assembling a group of attorneys to hold an immigration workshop on Wednesday.

"Even if you don't have documents, you still have rights and people have to understand their rights and what to do in case there are ICE raids," said Arlae Alston, program director. "You should not run but you also have the right to stay quiet. You don't have to answer the question."

Puente is also using their app to text farmworkers in case of raids.

"The purpose of this app is to let community know about Puente's events or what Puente is working on, and if there was to be an immigration custom and we have confirmed that in fact it is immigration custom coming in - we let the community know using this text app," said Alston.

In the meantime, some farmworkers are afraid to go back to work.

"It's tough right now. We don't know what to do. We are hoping they don't come here," said the farmworker.