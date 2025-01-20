Bay Area Jewish, Palestinian communities share mixed relief over Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

The Bay Area American Jewish and Palestinian communities are sharing mixed emotions as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal takes effect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Israeli hostage release brought joy and relief to the Bay Area's Jewish community. Leaders say they are optimistic the remaining hostages will finally come home.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian American community is hopeful the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas holds.

"We've been waiting for 171 days for the hostages to be released," said Joy Sisisky.

Sisisky has been wearing a yellow ribbon pin, honoring the Israeli hostages. As president and CEO of the Bay Area Jewish Community Federation, she waited with most of the world to see what would happen Sunday.

"We were delighted to see three of the hostages, including Romi, Emily and Doron, were released today," Sisisky said.

Twenty-four-year-old Romi Gonen was abducted from the Nova Music Festival. Sisisky met with her parents last year.

"My heart is with them today, I hope they are elated by the news and can hug and bring her home," Sisisky said.

She says nearly 100 hostages are still in captivity.

"So we're really focused on bringing the hostages home, we manage security in Northern California for all of our Jewish institutions so I'm optimistic this will bring a moment of peace for us, lasting peace in the region," she said.

Palestinian Americans in the Bay Area are hopeful the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will hold.

They've been calling for a ceasefire and pushing for humanitarian aid to Gaza during months of protests.

"Now, we're seeing the ceasefire finally happen, we're cautiously optimistic. We are, of course, elated to see our people, the children in Gaza walking the streets screaming, crying tears of joy to finally have a glimmer of hope of life," said Suzanne Ali from Palestinian Youth Movement.

Both sides agree, the road to lasting peace remains fragile.

"This is a collective sigh of relief, but it's only for today. We have to do everything we can to make sure the ceasefire holds," Sisisky said.