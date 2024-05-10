Kane Brown heads to Walt Disney World as 'American Idol' mentor

The country superstar will advise the top 5 on Disney Night

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday night is Disney Night on "American Idol" and your top 5 are getting the experience of a lifetime.

Guest mentor Kane Brown joins the team at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, where the contestants will sing not one, but two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook. Brown says that Disney magic is everywhere.

"I think the most special thing about this is actually being at Walt Disney World, getting to meet the contestants, and got (sic) to ride some rides!"

A highlight of the trip for Brown? Watching the iconic fireworks show. "For ten minutes, I felt like nothing was going on in the world and it was a nice feeling."

Kane has an interesting history with "American Idol." He actually auditioned for the show more than a decade ago, but they rejected him. Fast forward to present day and he is a wildly successful country music artist whose hit single "Miles On It" with Marshmello just became the most-added song on both country and pop radio simultaneously. They are the first male artists to achieve this.

The superstar knows what it takes to make it and is sure to steer the contestants in the right direction.

"My advice for the top 5 heading into Disney Night would be bring your all, 100% confidence, own the stage, show everybody you're a star."

Two contestants will be eliminated and the remaining three will compete in the finals airing May 19th.

