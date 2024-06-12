Suspect arrested in deadly Lake Berryessa shooting

Napa County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at Lake Berryessa.

Napa County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at Lake Berryessa.

Napa County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at Lake Berryessa.

Napa County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at Lake Berryessa.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Napa County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at Lake Berryessa.

The shooting happened during a fight Saturday evening at the Oak Shores Day Use Area.

RELATED: 1 dead, multiple injured after shooting and stabbing at Lake Berryessa, Napa Co. sheriff says

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting and stabbing at Lake Berryessa on Saturday, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Gabriel James Chavez, 25, of American Canyon is charged with the murder of Andres Fabian Sandoval Garcia, 39, from Vallejo.

Three people, including Chavez, were stabbed during the brawl.

RELATED: Victim killed in Lake Berryessa shooting ID'd; suspect in hospital, to be booked into jail this week

Chavez was scheduled to have appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the brawl, or has video, can contact the Sheriff's Office at (707) 253-4504.

Bay City News contributed to this report