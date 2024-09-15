First-ever Latin American Independence Day Parade hosted in 2 East Bay cities

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, it was a celebration of Latin American cultures.

The cities of Richmond and San Pablo hosted the area's first-ever Latin American Independence Day Parade on Saturday. The event was the result of a postponed Cinco de Mayo parade that got rained out last spring.

It was a community celebration so big, it stretched across two cities.

"To me, it's about unity. It brings people out, we have a good time, and we meet new people," said Parade Chairperson Genoveva Calloway.

"It's really to celebrate the diversity of our community, great participation by schools and organizations, clubs and nonprofits," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

The parade started as a Cinco de Mayo event but got postponed and rained out last spring. Now, it's become of celebration of Latin American cultures.

"Today, we're grilling chicken, carne asada, shrimp, rice and beans," said Deysi Chacon.

Chacon and her family were partying in their driveway, watching the parade go by marking the independence anniversaries of many countries.

"We're celebrating all the independence days. The nice thing about getting it celebrated in September, we're not just highlighting Mexico. We're highlighting Central American cultures as well," Chacon said.

Richmond Police Chief Bisa French was marching, taking the opportunity to reach out to the community.

"It means a lot to bring everyone together in a non-law enforcement type situation, where we can just party together," said French said.

It's unclear if this parade will become an annual tradition. But for now, it is a time to celebrate.