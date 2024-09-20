Multiple injuries reported, airlifts requested as fire truck crashes on Orange County freeway

IRVINE, Calif. -- One or more patients - possibly firefighters - were airlifted to a hospital after an Orange County Fire Authority truck rolled over in a serious crash on an Irvine freeway Thursday night.

The crash happened on the 241 Freeway near the Tomato Springs Toll Plaza in the Irvine area near the Airport Fire, shortly before 7 p.m.

AIR7 was over the scene, where the truck was on its side with debris scattered across the roadway. Traffic was blocked on the northbound side and backing up for miles.

There did not appear to be another vehicle at the scene involved in the crash.

Signage on the truck indicated it was an Orange County Fire Authority vehicle for Santiago handcrews.

Two helicopters were requested for airlifts.

The cause of the crash and an update on the condition of the injured individuals were not immediately available.

