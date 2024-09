Man dies in San Leandro apartment fire, authorities say

The Alameda County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in San Leandro.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in San Leandro.

Flames engulfed a unit at the Eden Rock Apartments complex on Washington Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

After firefighters put out the flames, they say they found the body of an elderly man inside.

No other details were released at this time.