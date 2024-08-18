Mother killed in drunk driving crash in Santa Rosa ID'd; worked for Sonoma Co. Probation Department

  • Watch Now

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 10:24PM
Police in the North Bay are mourning one of their own after 31-year-old Jessica Avila Munoz was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in the North Bay are mourning one of their own after a woman was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver in Santa Rosa.

Officials say Jessica Avila Munoz, 31, was driving near Lombardi Court and Sebastopol Road on Friday when a car ran a red light and crashed into her.

This is an image of Jessica Avila Munoz who was tragically killed in a car crash by an alleged drunk driver.
Police say the suspected drunk driver has four previous DUI arrests and was driving on a suspended license.

The suspect is now in jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

MORE: San Jose community service officer killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as loving, kind

Munoz was a member of the Sonoma County Probation Department and worked as a juvenile correctional counselor.

Police say she was picking up her 13-year-old daughter from school when the crash happened.

According to the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), Munoz attended Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University, where she earned a degree in Psychology and Administration of Justice. She was a first-generation college graduate in her family.

A GoFundMe and a PORAC donation fund have been created to help Munoz's family with funeral costs.

