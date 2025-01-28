New Grocery Outlet store coming to SF near Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new Grocery Outlet store is coming to San Francisco.

It will be in the NorthPoint Centre near Fisherman's Wharf.

A Safeway grocery store that used to be at that location closed in 2023.

Supervisor Danny Sauter announced on January 23 the lease agreement has been signed to open the Grocery Outlet store next year.

It's known for offering food and everyday essentials at discount prices.

This will be Grocery Outlet's sixth store in San Francisco.