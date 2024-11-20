TIMELINE: North Bay to see significant atmospheric river impacts with high flood risk

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 2 moderate storm moving into the Bay Area Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 2 moderate storm moving into the Bay Area Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 2 moderate storm moving into the Bay Area Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 2 moderate storm moving into the Bay Area Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An atmospheric river begins to make landfall in Northern California early Wednesday with a Level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

FOLLOW LIVE STORM UPDATES HERE.

Heavy rain is expected all day long in the North Bay where flood watches are posted. The focus of flooding will be on smaller streams, creeks and roads. Our rivers will be able to handle this first storm of the season and are not expected to flood.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

In the graphic below, areas shaded in red have the highest risk of flooding and those in yellow have an elevated risk.

Rain arrived early Wednesday in the North Bay and Flood Watches began at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall totals will range from 2" - 7"+ in the North Bay. Less than an inch of rain is expected for the rest of the Bay Area.

Outside of the North Bay rainfall will be mainly light to moderate with little threat of flooding. However winds will be an issue for many and a wind advisory will be in effect for much of the Bay Area, beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts up to 45 mph will bring trees down and isolated power outages.

The rainiest day for the rest of the Bay Area will be Friday.

Like any atmospheric river, small changes in the track can mean big changes in rainfall totals and impacts.