Neighbors share frustrations as Oakland Fire Department station closures go in effect Monday

Oakland Fire Department stations 25 and 28 will close Monday, creating concern among neighbors about public safety in the hills.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The video above may show the last time in a long time that you will see firefighters working at Firehouse 25 in the Oakland Hills. It's one of two fire stations closing Monday, as the city tries to balance it's $129 million budget deficit.

"I'm frustrated as I have been this entire time with the city's decision to place Oaklanders public safety at risk," said Seth Olyer, vice president of the Local 55 Union that represents Oakland Firefighters.

Olyer's concerns are echoed by those who live near the closing Firehouse 25.

"It's kind of scary with all the high fire risks up here," said Mark Moore who lives nearby.

"We are at risk, so I think we need to meet with the neighbors and send some kind of petition to Alameda County, because this is very sad," said neighbor Cesar Ortiz.

"It was a consideration when we bought the house to have a firehouse this close," Moore said.

Back in October, the Keller Fire burned 15 acres in the Oakland Hills, damaging at least two homes and displacing hundreds of residents. Olyer said fire trucks from the now closing stations 25 and 28 were among the first there.

"Absolutely, they were among the first companies that were on scene fighting that fire, so without a doubt, that entire incident would have gone very differently with the absence of these two fire engines for sure," Olyer said.

The Oakland Fire chief explained Friday that this is a brown out process that will keep the stations closed at least six months and save the city $5 million.

No firefighters will lose their job but...

"It's realistic that it's going to take 15 to 20 minutes for the surrounding companies that are already up on Skyline Boulevard to cover those areas. I mean, those are just facts. I'm not here to scare anybody, but I'm here to deliver the straight facts, which is you will wait longer for a fire engine to show up," Olyer said.

The chief did say that the closing fire stations are among the least busy locations in the city of Oakland.