Here's the best of 2024 Oakland Pride Parade: Video

Take a look at some of the best moments from Oakland's 2024 pride parade.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Sunday, the 14th annual Oakland Pride parade and festival took over downtown streets.

ABC7 was proud to sponsor Oakland Pride's 14th Annual LGBTQ+ Parade & Festival!

Our own Julian Glover and Zach Fuentes hosted the festive parade coverage along the parade route on Broadway.

The theme this year was "Rooted in Pride!" It was a commitment to fostering inclusivity and unity in the city.

Watch the video in the player above to catch a glimpse of this year's best moments.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: 2024 Oakland Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7