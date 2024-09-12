Several streets closed in Orinda neighborhood due to death investigation, police say

Orinda, Calif. (KGO) -- A death investigation is underway on Orinda and has forced the closure of several streets on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities are advising residents to avoid the area of St. Stephens and Las Vegas roads as they conduct their investigation.

At this time police have not released information on what led up to this incident but SKY7 was over the scene where you could see two cars surrounded by yellow police tape.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Our ABC7 News crew on scene has confirmed that there is a body but they waiting for more details from police.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and there is not estimated time of reopening of those streets.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.