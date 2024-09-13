Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Orinda ID'd by authorities

A man is dead and another has been detained in an apparent road rage shooting in Orinda Thursday morning, police said.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A man shot and killed Thursday morning in Orinda was identified Friday by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as 50-year-old Scott Decker, a resident of Orinda.

One person was detained in connection with the fatal shooting, but authorities haven't identified the alleged shooter.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near Las Vegas Road and La Espiral, where officers found Decker, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. Officers attempted life-saving measures and emergency crews also responded, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

