Suspected gunman dead, 2 students shot after shooting at Butte County school, authorities say

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspected gunman is dead and two students were taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday at a Butte County school, according to authorities.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook saying the shooting occurred at Feather River Adventist School near Palermo.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told ABC News when deputies arrived at the school they found a man believed to be the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That man is dead.

The sheriff's office says deputies also found two students with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say students are being transported to Oroville Church of the Nazarene where parents can reunite with their children.

According to the school website, Feather River Adventist School has 33 students enrolled. The school is located roughly 10 miles south of Oroville.