Police activity shuts down Berkeley neighborhood

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Policy activity has shut down a neighborhood in Berkeley on Saturday.

The Berkeley Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Acton Street between Russell and Burnett streets.

BPD says there are several road closures where pedestrians and cars are not allowed in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.