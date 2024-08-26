Man killed at shooting inside Berkeley shelter for unhoused, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead after being shot inside a Berkeley shelter for unhoused people on Sunday, police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the shelter on Harrison Street, a couple blocks from the University Village area.

Not much is known yet about what led up to the shooting, just that the victim was shot at least twice.

Police say they are still searching for a suspect.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.