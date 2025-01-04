Pres. Carter 'opened the door' for more diverse judiciary, Bay Area attorney says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former President Jimmy Carter never got to make an appointment to the nation's highest court, but his decision to nominate a record number of women and people of color for lower federal judicial positions perhaps made a greater impact on the judicial system.

The Democratic president, who died on Sunday at 100 years old, set out to diversify the federal court system - a goal evident even from remarks he made during his inauguration in 1977.

"And I join in the hope that when my time as your president has ended, people might say this about our Nation... that we had torn down the barriers that separated those of different race and region and religion and where there had been mistrust built unity with respect for diversity," Carter said during his inaugural address.

A historic push for diversity in the courts.

Joseph Cotchett, a longtime Bay Area trial lawyer, said Carter's efforts to bring representation to a system historically dominated by white men is easily one of his greatest impacts as president.

"It was unheard of," Cotchett said. "There was no administration in our history until you got to Clinton that made such a significant impact on the composition of the courts."

Carter appointed 41 women and 57 people of color to the federal judiciary, including prominent figures like Judith Key in Los Angeles and Marilyn Patel in San Francisco. But Cotchett said one of the most significant firsts was Thelton Henderson, who became the first African American to be appointed to the U.S. District Court in Northern California.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg often commended Carter's efforts, as he first appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals - which helped position her for a later nomination to the High Court.

While Carter is credited with pushing for these diverse appointments, Cotchett emphasizes the critical role played by Vice President Walter Mondale.

"Carter had the heart, and Mondale had the brains to pick the right people," Cotchett said, noting the vice president's legal chops as former Attorney General of Minnesota.

"Alan Cranston asked me here in California if I would serve on his committee to help the appointments. Well, I got involved with the Walter Mondale committee, and it was phenomenal," he said.

In total, Carter's appointments to the federal judiciary reshaped the landscape of American law. His commitment to diversity laid the foundation for future generations, providing opportunities for women and people of color in what was once an overwhelmingly homogenous institution.

"They laid the foundation," Cotchett said. "It opened the doors wide open."