Vacaville officer killed in the line of duty remembered by former team at Concord Police Department

Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen, killed in the line of duty, was remembered by his former force at the Concord Police Department.

Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen, killed in the line of duty, was remembered by his former force at the Concord Police Department.

Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen, killed in the line of duty, was remembered by his former force at the Concord Police Department.

Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen, killed in the line of duty, was remembered by his former force at the Concord Police Department.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Thursday morning, Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen's motorcycle laid in the road after he was fatally struck by a driver, who may have been driving under the influence of drugs.

"We lost a tremendous police officer, but an even better human being this morning, in Matthew Bowen," said Vacaville Police Chief Ian Schmutzler at a Thursday evening press conference.

The California Highway Patrol said Bowen was conducting a traffic stop, when he was hit from behind by the vehicle. He worked at the Concord Police Department prior to joining Vacaville P.D.

The Concord Police Department honored Bowen with a tribute on Facebook saying, "He was known for his work ethic, solid performance and friendly demeanor. Officer Bowen was extremely well-liked and respected as member of our department. He left a lasting impact on all of us who worked with him."

RELATED: Vacaville officer hit, killed by suspected drug-impaired driver, CHP says

"He meant a lot to us. And then to find this news out, it sucked. And it hurts. We will miss him," said Officer Daniel Gallegos with the Concord Police Department.

Gallegos joined the police force around the same time as Bowen. They worked alongside one another for a few years. He said Bowen wasn't just a good friend, but also a strong leader.

"This job isn't easy. The things we have to go through on a daily basis, the things we see and encounter -- it is always good to have somebody there, alongside you, that has a positive outlook, and is always in the good mood that can bring people up in dark times. He was the one always to kind of do that, just with his attitude and personality," Gallegos said.

Officer R.J. Olson and Bowen were beat partners for one year in Concord.

"I was actually on my way to meet him for coffee. I had K-9 training yesterday in Vacaville. So we were texting the night before," Olson said.

MORE: Idaho sheriff's deputy shot and killed while on duty had Bay Area ties, authorities say

But Thursday morning, there was no response.

Olson described Bowen as someone who came to work ready to work hard. And reliable.

Bowen, who was 32 years old, joined Vacaville P.D. to be closer to home and spend more time with his wife and two young sons.

"He had the world ahead of him. He was still fairly new in the profession. And has a young family who, which makes it even more sad because they are going to grow up, and his kids probably haven't had a chance to get to know him. It's really hard thinking about that," Olson said.

The driver accused of hitting Bowen was arrested and charged with homicide and driving under the influence.