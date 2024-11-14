Richmond pastor pleads guilty to child sexual abuse cases I-Team investigated in 2023

Victor Hernandez-Pineda, 54, was arrested almost a year ago after the I-Team investigated complaints from several families.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The former pastor at an East Bay church for Central American immigrants changed his plea Wednesday - guilty to forcible rape and child molestation involving five young victims. We first investigated this case one year ago when the primary victim's family came to the I-Team, complaining that the police would not return their calls. Dan Noyes was back in a Martinez courtroom to hear details of the plea deal.

As Jane Doe #1 gave her victim impact statement, she began crying hard and her parents rose to stand by her side for support. "I saw no way out," she said. "And all of this torture in my head, in my mind, in my body, in my health. Why? Because he's supposedly a pastor."

Fifty-four-year-old Victor Hernandez-Pineda was arrested almost a year ago after the I-Team investigated complaints from several families, that the pastor at Richmond's Iglesia Pentecostes Movimiento de Gloria had sexually abused their daughters.

The father of Jane Doe #1 was an elder at the church - cellphone video showed him getting a hug from the pastor.

"He said that I was his friend," Jane Doe #1's father said. "He said that I was his right-hand man but when I found out, he made me so, so angry."

After hearing similar accounts from several young women, the pastor did not return my calls, so I confronted him outside church before a Sunday morning service.

Dan Noyes: "Victor, I'm Dan Noyes from channel 7. I need to talk to you. Would you do an interview with me, please?"

Lorena Hernandez, wife: "About what?"

Noyes: "I'd like to talk to you about the accusations that young girls and young women are making against you of sexual abuse. Would you talk to me, please?"

The pastor didn't say a word, just made that gesture when I mentioned complaints of sexual abuse. His adult daughter and son pushed me out of the way and blocked my camera, as he pulled up the window.

They were all there in court, to see Jane Doe #1 confront Hernandez-Pineda.

Jane Doe #1 told the court, "If you don't stop this person with absolute justice, there will continue to be more victims."

The pastor agreed to a plea deal that will give him seven years in prison for felony "forcible rape of a child victim over 14" and four misdemeanor counts of "child molest" with four different victims- those sentences to be served concurrently.

Judge Christopher Bowen: "How do you plead?"

Victor Hernandez-Pineda: "Guilty."

After court, Jane Doe #1 and her parents told us the pastor deserved more than seven years in prison, but they are glad this step is over. Hernandez Pineda's final sentencing will be in February.