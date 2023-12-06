Bay Area church pastor charged with sexual abuse of 4 young victims, DA's office says

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area pastor who was arrested last week for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of minors has been charged with 16 counts of kidnapping and child sexual abuse, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Victor Manuel Hernandez, 53, a pastor Iglesia Pentecostes Movimiento de Gloria in Richmond, faces more than a dozen counts involving four victims, wrote ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes on X.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

PREVIOUS REPORT: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area church pastor charged with child sexual abuse

An East Bay pastor is under arrest, charged with several counts of kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office tells Dan Noyes the criminal complaint lists several counts of forcible rape of child under 14, lewd act on a child, kidnapping, forcible rape over 14 and child molestation.

"I think anytime you have a sexual assault case against minors, even if those minors are now adults, we take it very seriously. And it's absolutely important to see if there are more victims out there to know that they should come forward, speak to police, let them take a report," said Ted Asregadoo with the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.

Hernandez is now held on $10 million bail. The pastor makes his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond police is investigating this case, and believe there may be more victims. If you have information, call authorities.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live