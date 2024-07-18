Music legends The Rolling Stones rock the stage at Levi's Stadium

The Rolling Stones performed for a cheerful, loyal and electric crowd Wednesday evening at Levi's Stadium as part of their "Hackney Diamonds Tour."

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Rolling Stones performed for a cheerful, loyal and electric crowd Wednesday evening at Levi's Stadium.

The Rolling Stones started their set list with a classic - "Start Me Up."

Joining Mick Jagger were fellow Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Before the show, we spoke with lifelong fans.

Judy Girard from Walnut Creek wore a concert shirt she bought in 1978.

"I got it when I was 18. Blues on the Green - It was Mick's birthday," Girard said.

"Incredibly impressive. You see Mick move on the stage at his age and it's exciting," Girard said.

For many fans, this show is one of many they've attended. Klaus Lauterbach and his wife met a Stones show in Munich two years ago.

"I know everybody in the front always, but I didn't know her so I said OK, I'll take care of her and now I still take care of her and we got married two and a half weeks ago," Lauterbach said.

Lauterbach said he's been watching the band play since the 80s.

"This tonight is my 134th tour," Lauterbach said.

Many Stones fans have developed friendships. Tamara Guo lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was with her friend Elizabeth Johnson, who lives in Monterey.

"We met through the Rolling Stones online in what 96-7?," Guo said.

Guo said she's a huge Keith Richards fan.

"I run Keith's longest running website from 1996 called The Keith Shrine.

This is Tamara Guo's 89th show.

"People will snicker at their ages but you will not see a better live band on the planet," Guo said.

And then we caught up with Andy Scoppetti from Rhode Island.

"Madison Square Garden the 71-72 tour, $6.50 to sit on the floor in the 12th row - I've been a fan and hooked ever since," Scoppetti said.

And we asked how much he paid for tickets to this show at Levi's.

"Ten times that haha. Or a hundred times -- right, $650," Scoppetti said.

On Wednesday afternoon, tickets were selling for as low as $82, some resells were going for $56. Quite a steal to see such a legendary band.

"If you listen to their lyrics, it really talks to the times," Ben Lomond resident Karen Lockwood said.

This is the final stretch of the "Hackney Diamonds Tour." But fans say time is always on their side.

"They've been around they're still doing it, every time they say this could be the last time around but I still think they got a little bit more in them," Scoppetti said.

The band will not take their final bow here at Levi's - they have one more show scheduled for Sunday in Missouri.