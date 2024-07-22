SF Democratic leaders hold rally in support of VP Kamala Harris for presidential nomination

San Francisco Democratic leaders gave their support for Vice President Harris at City Hall, the same place where her political career began.

San Francisco Democratic leaders gave their support for Vice President Harris at City Hall, the same place where her political career began.

San Francisco Democratic leaders gave their support for Vice President Harris at City Hall, the same place where her political career began.

San Francisco Democratic leaders gave their support for Vice President Harris at City Hall, the same place where her political career began.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Democratic leaders are getting behind Vice President Kamala Harris as she hopes to shatter another glass ceiling as the first female president.

"Right now she needs us more than ever," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. "She needs us to come together, we as Democrats don't have time to waste."

Vice President Harris was the first woman to ever serve as district attorney in San Francisco.

LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden drops out of 2024 Presidential Election

Less than 24 hours after she announced her intention to run for president, Mayor Breed gave her support to the Oakland native at a rally on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Monday.

"We're going to have to travel to battle ground states, we're going to hit the doors and the phones, we're going to have to do text messages, we're going to have to defend her record because right now as we speak, there are people that are trying to tear her down and will consistently go after her every step of the way but we know the real Kamala Harris," Breed said. "It's our job to support and defend her record."

MORE: Bay Area, state officials react to Pres. Biden not seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race

City Attorney David Chiu was at Monday's rally too, wearing a 21-year-old red shirt saying "Asians for Kamala."

This is from when Harris first ran to be the city's district attorney.

"There is no one better to prosecute a case against a convicted felon than Kamala Harris, against Donald Trump who's been convicted of 34 counts, 88 indictments, there's no one else that has more qualifications than her," Chiu said.

VIDEO: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

"Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

The same sentiment is being echoed by California state leaders.

"Kamala Harris is more than a Black woman, more than a Southeast Asian woman who has run," State Controller Malia Cohen said. "This is an accomplished professional, this is a woman who is centered and focused on justice and fairness, and most importantly universal love."

Vice President Harris still has to formally secure the nomination from around 4,700 Democratic convention delegates.

A committee setting the party's rules for the Democratic National Convention will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss the next steps.