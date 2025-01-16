SF domestic violence survivors struggle to get legal counsel, even though it was guaranteed in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite San Francisco investing millions of dollars to help victims of crimes, domestic violence survivors are still struggling to get legal representation.

After 6 months of searching for help, a survivor who did not want to be identified said she finally obtained legal counsel to fight her abuser.

"Phone call, email, follow-up calls. Some people answered some people didn't have the resources," the survivor said about the process she went through. "I was put on a waitlist and there were groups that were really overwhelmed."

In 2022, San Francisco voters approved Proposition D to create the Office of Victim and Witness Rights focused on coordinating services for victims including domestic violence survivors. Two years later, the office just opened.

"The other promise of this ballot measure is that DV survivors would have a legal right to counsel so if they needed legal help, they could get it. That there would be a guarantee," said Ivy Lee, SF Mayor's office Director of the Office of Victim and Witness Rights.

Lee says right now that is not guaranteed. She said they are beginning to gear up but have noticed there's a huge financial gap in providing legal counsel to every survivor.

"Over 13,000 calls for assistance from DV victims are fielded by legal service organizations and law enforcement every year. Only a very small fraction, less than 30% of those 13,000 plus calls for help ever reach law enforcement," Lee said.

The office of San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said they will continue to stand up for survivors of domestic violence.

"Mayor Lurie will always stand up for survivors of domestic violence," a statement from Mayor Lurie's press secretary Charles Kretchmer Lutvak said. "That's why he specifically took time during his campaign to listen to survivors and understand how best to support them, and our administration will continue that work."

The non-profit Open Door Legal says many domestic violence survivors are having to stay in abusive relationships because there is not enough funding to do what the proposition promised.

"This is something that was passed and something that San Franciscans are saying yes we support this we want this and domestic violence survivors need this and that should really get that funding," said Alexis Collentine, Open Door Legal Managing family and probate attorney.

Collentine says the city needs to increase its funding to deliver the promises of Prop D.

"It would be about $2 million to do a pilot program to have citywide legal representation for domestic violence survivors," said Collentine.

To find help for domestic violence victims, you can contact the Office for Victim's Rights at 628-652-1175 or Info.ovwr@sf.gov.