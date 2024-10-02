SF firefighter accused of injuring co-worker in 2022 will not face felony charges, judge says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco firefighter will not face felony assault charges for badly injuring another firefighter with a heavy, 15-inch hydrant wrench in 2022.

A judge ordered 49-year-old Robert Muhammad into a mental health diversion program.

Neither he nor his attorney would comment after Wednesday's hearing.

The Alameda County courtroom was packed with his friends and supporters.

Muhammad attacked fellow firefighter Gabriel Shin at Shin's Oakland home after he refused to disclose which firefighters were gossiping about Muhammad's family.

Shin suffered two broken arms and a concussion in the attack.