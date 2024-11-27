SF Tenderloin hosts two big events to give thanks; donations still needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The spirit of giving continues in San Francisco's Tenderloin District with a pair of big events, a two-day turkey drive and a block party aimed at giving thanks.

On this Tuesday, the giving came in all shapes and sizes and on all modes of transportation.

"A man pulled up on a motorcycle and dropped this beautify turkey off," said Lindsey Coonan with Glide.

It's all part of the Glide Annual Turkey Drive, an event that runs Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

They've collected dozens of turkeys so far - but they're hoping for 300.

"Everyone is worthy of a special meal," said Lindsey Coonan with Glide. "With the prices going up of groceries and the cost of living, we're seeing more and more folks who are in need of a holiday meal this season. We're relying on the community to provide these turkeys."

Glide is asking for turkey donations from 11a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at their Ellis Street location.

Glide is also taking donations to help sponsor families and their Thanksgiving meal. Donations can be made on the Glide website. And in preparation for Christmas, the organization is also taking donations for toys.

A few blocks away, it's fun for the entire family. Tenderloin resident Maggy Fungula and her 8-year-old daughter Simba are getting some TLC.

"Woohoo! Stand by. I look gorgeous!!" said Maggy.

"She's getting the same face paint as me," said Simba.

The face painting booth is one of many events at the St. Anthony Foundation's "Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Block Party."

"We're able to give back to the community, to the kids," said Nitra Williams with Code Tenderloin.

There are 3,600 kids in the Tenderloin. It's the highest concentration of kids in San Francisco.

And the block party is a reminder for Maggy and her daughter of what to be thankful for.

"What are you thankful for? My baby and my place -- not staying on the streets with her," said Maggy Fungula.

The third annual giving thanks block party made possible thanks to the ongoing generosity of community donors. St. Anthony Foundation says more donations are needed and welcome.

"The work we're doing here you can't do alone. We're talking about transforming the Tenderloin. We don't do it by ourselves," said Larry Kwan, CEO of St. Anthony Foundation.

Kids appreciate it. The tenderloin community appreciates it.

"I got a hat, a scarf and some hygiene (products.) Yeah - they're going to be coming in handy," said Arthur Brown, a Tenderloin resident.

Giving back in the Tenderloin and giving individuals and families a chance to give thanks for the community's support.

To make a donation to Glide, click here.

To make a donation to St. Anthony Foundation, click here.