SF's Laguna Honda Hospital federal funding now fully restored after readmitted to Medicare

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital has been readmitted into Medicare's federal funding program.

We've been following this story since Laguna Honda lost its eligibility back in 2022, due to health and safety violations.

The hospital was readmitted into California's Medicaid program for low income residents last year.

More than 95% of Laguna Honda residents depend on Medicaid for their care. The rest rely on Medicare.

Funding for resident care at Laguna Honda has now been fully restored.