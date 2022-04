San Francisco hospital loses Medicare/Medicaid funding amid compliance issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has pulled Medicare/Medicaid funding for San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital amid compliance issues, the city announced on Thursday.The decision to pull funding was triggered a requirement that the facility resolve all deficiencies by the end of a 6-month time period. A CMS investigation over the last few weeks found that the hospital had not met those requirements.These deficiencies include protocols related to preventing contraband, such as cigarette lighters and drug paraphernalia, on campus.Regulators also found a number infractions having to do with hand hygiene, documentation, and infection prevention and control, including an instance of a staff member not properly storing a face shield, lack of PPE signage on a unit, and two missed doses of a medication.The Medicare/Medicaid program funds more than two-thirds of Laguna Honda's services.Patients and staff will remain on site, and the facility will remain open and its licensure is unaffected by this decision.Officials say they have enough funding for 30 days but cannot take any new patients while they work through the issues.The hospital will reapply to the Medicare/Medicaid programs.Back in March, the SF Chronicle reported that regulators threatened to pull critical funding from the hospital after two patients overdosed at the facility last year, which could force the hospital to shut down.Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on the importance of keeping Laguna Honda Hospital open: