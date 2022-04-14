San Francisco hospital loses Medicare/Medicaid funding amid compliance issues

The decision to pull funding was triggered a requirement that the facility resolve all deficiencies by the end of a 6-month time period. A CMS investigation over the last few weeks found that the hospital had not met those requirements.
These deficiencies include protocols related to preventing contraband, such as cigarette lighters and drug paraphernalia, on campus.
Regulators also found a number infractions having to do with hand hygiene, documentation, and infection prevention and control, including an instance of a staff member not properly storing a face shield, lack of PPE signage on a unit, and two missed doses of a medication.
The Medicare/Medicaid program funds more than two-thirds of Laguna Honda's services.
Patients and staff will remain on site, and the facility will remain open and its licensure is unaffected by this decision.
Officials say they have enough funding for 30 days but cannot take any new patients while they work through the issues.
The hospital will reapply to the Medicare/Medicaid programs.
Back in March, the SF Chronicle reported that regulators threatened to pull critical funding from the hospital after two patients overdosed at the facility last year, which could force the hospital to shut down.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on the importance of keeping Laguna Honda Hospital open:
"Laguna Honda has long been a pillar of the health and well-being for generations of San Francisco families. At this very moment, this indispensable institution is ensuring that hundreds of patients with critical and complex medical and behavioral health conditions can get care they need, regardless of their financial means. And during the pandemic, the dedicated staff of the hospital has been outstanding in controlling outbreaks and keeping its vulnerable patients safe from the virus.
"It is unfathomable that Laguna Honda could lose the vital federal funding it needs to support life-saving programs for some of our most vulnerable San Franciscans - especially as we continue to be threatened by the pandemic. That is why it is both urgent and essential that city, state and national officials work together to help address areas of concern and protect this crucial health care provider.
"My office is working closely with Mayor Breed and the Biden Administration to support Laguna Honda's devoted staff and ensure that the hospital can address its issues, come into full compliance and continue to serve our community for decades to come."
