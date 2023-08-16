SF's Laguna Honda Hospital reinstated to receive Medi-Cal support, Mayor Breed says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed just announced great news for Laguna Honda Hospital.

The public health facility will continue servicing patients for the foreseeable future. Breed credited collaboration with local, state and federal partners in working toward preserving one of the city's "most critical resources."

"We have worked to address issues at the hospital and improve resident care and safety," Breed said on social media. "Laguna Honda Hospital is a life-saving public health institution and now it will continue to deliver important services to some of our City's most vulnerable residents for years to come."

San Francisco Chronicle reported that San Francisco's public nursing home applied for readmission into Medi-Cal, California's medical program for low-income people.

Patient transfers were put on hold after several died soon after being removed from the hospital.

That pause is set to expire on Sept. 19.