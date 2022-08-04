SF Mayor Breed, officials announce legal action to save Laguna Honda Hospital

San Francisco's mayor and other officials announced two lawsuits filed to protect the patients of Laguna Honda Hospital amid the threat of closure.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's mayor and other officials Wednesday announced two lawsuits filed to protect the patients of Laguna Honda Hospital amid the threat of closure.

"This is a matter of life or death," Mayor London Breed said.

One case filed was on behalf of the city and county of San Francisco and the other was filed on behalf of the patients.

RELATED: SF's Laguna Honda Hospital loses Medicare, Medicaid funding amid compliance issues

Laguna Honda Hospital is a licensed skilled nursing facility that serves approximately 700 patients with complex medical needs, many who are low income.

Now the hospital is at risk for being shut down after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated Laguna Honda's participation in the healthcare safety net program.

Watch the video in the player above for more on the lawsuits.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live