San Mateo County leaders urge community to vote 'yes' on removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus

Leaders across San Mateo County are urging residents to vote "yes" on Measure A, which would allow for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Leaders across San Mateo County are urging residents to vote "yes" on Measure A, which would allow for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Leaders across San Mateo County are urging residents to vote "yes" on Measure A, which would allow for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Leaders across San Mateo County are urging residents to vote "yes" on Measure A, which would allow for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- After months of calls for embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to step down, voters now have the opportunity to take matters into their own hands.

A culture of intimidation, retaliation and corruption--allegations made against Corpus that have led to countywide calls for her resignation.

Now, the voters, who may have once supported her, have the opportunity to authorize her removal.

"They saw her as someone who was going to bring good things to the sheriff's office and in this community," said San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Detective Elliot Storch. "And, I think every single one of them is now against her. She has turned every single person who supported her against her."

TIMELINE: San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus investigation

The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association and Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants are urging voters to vote "yes" on Measure A, which would amend the county charter and give the board of supervisors the power to remove Corpus from office for cause.

They say "cause" would include neglect of duties, misappropriation of public funds and obstruction of misconduct investigations.

"Measure A is a clear and immediate solution to restoring the integrity and accountability that our residents deserve in the sheriff's office," said San Mateo Co. Deputy Sheriff's Assoc. President Carlos Tapia.

Corpus filed an injunction to stop the special election, saying Measure A is not about public safety, but rather a politically motivated attack. She has also filed a $10 million claim against the county, alleging unfair treatment because she's a Latinx woman.

RELATED: Sheriff Corpus files $10M claim against San Mateo County, decries 'old boys' network'

But Storch says calls for her removal have nothing to do with race or gender, but her actions.

"If she didn't do any of these things, if she wasn't abusing the people who worked here, if she wasn't fostering this climate and culture of fear and retaliation, none of this would be happening." Storch said.

The City of San Mateo may soon join San Carlos and Millbrae with a vote of no confidence in Corpus and other San Mateo County city leaders say their next vote, will be a "yes" on A.

"The actions of Sheriff Corpus have denigrated everything the county is trying to do to protect our communities," San Mateo City Councilmember Lisa Diaz Nash said.

EXCLUSIVE: San Mateo Co. sheriff says false info being shared from department, Board of Supervisors

"We cannot stand by and allow fear to silence the voices of those who seek justice," said San Carlos Vice Mayor Pranita Venkatesh.

"Now is the time to hold our sheriff accountable," said South San Francisco City Councilmember James Coleman.

"We all have an opportunity to call out unacceptable behavior and Measure A is that opportunity," said Redwood City Mayor Elmer Martinez Saballos.

Measure A will be decided by voters on March 4.