Santa Clara Univ. program could cover full tuition for some incoming students

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara University is not only one of the most prestigious in the state and country -- it's also one of the most expensive.

But the price tag may drop to zero for incoming students, thanks to a new effort to make college more accessible.

For many, it's a dream to attend SCU.

We spoke with Long Beach High Schooler Riley Gorr, who was touring the campus. She hopes to make that dream a reality next fall.

"Well, I mean obviously, it's so beautiful here," Gorr said. "I have a few family members who work here and who have gone here. So, I'm just touring and seeing the inside scoop and I just love it. I love it here."

But to reap these benefits, students have to get past a high sticker price.

"Incoming freshman, I think the total room and board and everything is close to $80,000," Gorr said.

"Would it be even more interesting to come here if there was free tuition?" ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey asked.

"Yes, of course! I feel like free tuition is a sell for anyone," Gorr said.

That's now possible.

It's known as the Santa Clara University Promise - clearing the path for students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, to become a SCU Bronco.

"This takes the barrier out of, 'Can I afford it?' And those students who have spent so much dedicated time and commitment, and their families, we want to give them hope," SCU VP of Enrollment Eva Blanco Masias said.

Beginning next academic year, first-year students who qualify for Cal Grants or graduated from the national Cristo Rey Network of Catholic college preparatory high schools, can earn free tuition for all four years.

The SCU Promise, with the help of state and federal financial aid, will knock down the remaining costs for qualifying families.

"Those who come from middle, low-income families where cost is definitely a barrier - if they qualify for the Cal Grant program, they have possibilities at Santa Clara to then not have to question where the other funding may come from," Blanco Masias said.

For incoming students, the early decision deadline for applying for the SCU promise is November 1 and regular decision applications are due January 7.

A chance at earning an education at one of the premiere universities in California is now a possibility for all.